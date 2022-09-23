(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory.

Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.

The New York State RV show is happening today to Sunday, Sept. 25. Hundreds of RVs and campers will fill the midway at the Fairgrounds.

Admission is $12 per person and it is usable Friday through Sunday. Admission on Sunday is just $10. Children under age 16 can get in free.

The New York State RV show will feature some of the best prices of the season.

For more information, visit CNYRVShow.com.