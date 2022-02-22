After two years away from the parade route, the Auburn Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) are once again putting their best food forward to host New York State’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Event Marketing Manager Ed Helinski says that this year’s event is particularly special because it renews the tradition of gathering in the spirit of the St. Patrick’s holiday.

The parade begins at 1:30pm on Sunday, March 13th at the corner of State and Van Anden Streets. And this year, 91-year-old Anne Greer will lead the way as Grand Marshall. Greer is the oldest member of the Auburn Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Denise Sobus is President of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and she says that choosing Anne was an easy decision.

“She’s the oldest member of the ladies and men’s division here, so it was a no-brainer to choose her,” Denise says.

The parade is just one part of a four day run of St. Patrick’s week celebrations. On Wednesday, March 16th you’re invited to take part in family night from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring the Crane Irish Dancers, a 50/50, beverage specials, and food available for purchase.

On Thursday March 17th, there’s a 10 a.m. mass at Holy Family Church on North Street, followed by a flag raising ceremony at Auburn City Hall at 11 a.m. Beginning at 11:30, it’s an AOH open house, with meals available starting at noon, along with all day beverage specials, a 50/50 and other raffles plus live, music by the Flyin’ Column from 4 to 7 p.m.

And on Friday March 18th, it’s the AOH popular fish dinners, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with drive thru order and service only.

The events are open to any and all who would like to participate. For more information, contact Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians President Denise Sobus at 315-567-1782 or AOH President Matt Quill at 315-283-2416 or Vice President Bill Galloway 315-406-6131. You can also find them on Facebook.