(WSYR-TV) — It’s a big day for us here at News Channel 9. Today is our 60th anniversary!

Phil Markert was a talk show host, radio star and the first face you saw on Colorful Channel 9. Mike Price was also on the sign-on show, and stayed 46 years. Dennis Calkins was the art director who built so many sets and designed many logos that are still being used.

The three look back on memories of the station’s beginnings way back in 1962.

The celebration will continue a little later this fall. Mike and Dennis will celebrate 60 years of “Baron Daemon” during a Halloween celebration with the Lyman Frank Baum Foundation at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Find the foundation on Facebook for more information.