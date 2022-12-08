(WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army is in need of the public’s help to keep its food pantry running smoothly.

The organization is running short on some simple supplies and is looking for donations. At the height of the pandemic, the Salvation Army saw a 35% increase in people using the pantry, and they say the pantry is seeing those same numbers now. With that kind of sustained need, the pantry hasn’t been able to keep up with the proper amount of donations.

“We never want to turn anyone away. We want to have enough food on our selves,” says Linda Lopez, the Executive Director of Community Services for the Salvation Army.

Some of the items the Food Pantry is need of:

Cereal

Canned Fruits

Pasta Sauce

Bill Evans, the General Manager of NewsChannel 9, helped by presenting a $5,000 check from the Nexstar Charitable Foundation to help stock the shelves.

Along with bringing donations to the Salvation Army, you can make monetary donations to SASYR.org.