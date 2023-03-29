(WSYR-TV) — News Channel 9 does plenty of incredible specials but the special “Remarkable Women of Central New York” highlighting some of our area’s best and brightest is right there at the top. Tonight at 7 o’clock, Christie Casciano will lead us through this year’s candidates who are up for top spot.

Candidates include:

Sheila Dion – worker in the Phoenix School District and Founder of the nonprofit Ahrens Angels Helping that combats child food insecurity. Her lunch program has helped feed 120 students every weekend.

Bryn Carr – She started a music program for both children and adults and helped offset the cost with hundreds of donated instruments.

Dr. Linda Townsend – She has her students send letters to over 500 vets in her county.

Ellen Eagen – Teacher and Founder at OnTech Charter school on Syracuse city’s west side.

News Channel 9’s 2023 Remarkable Woman of Central New York is…Ellen Eager. Congratulations, Ellen!