(WSYR-TV) — Nexstar is celebrating 26 years of business and members of the News Channel 9 staff are saying thanks by giving back to the community at The Haven at Skanda in Cazenovia. About two dozen team members are on-site cleaning out stalls and sprucing up the grounds for the animals.

The Haven at Skanda is a farm animal sanctuary that has been helping animals for nearly ten years. Executive Director Ellen Beckerman says the local organization works with well over 150 animals to help them rehabilitate.

“Most have been severely abused or neglected, and we have some families of endangered breeds as well,” Beckerman says.

The Haven at Skanda is always looking to fill a niche in the community and serve their own unique purpose when it comes to rehabilitating animals. “We’re always looking for where are the unmet community needs,” Beckerman adds.

The organization is an all-volunteer, non-profit-led program and is always looking for donations and anyone to volunteer. For more information on how to help, volunteer, or donate, visit TheHavenAtSkanda.org.