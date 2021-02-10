Nick Ziobro and Julia Goodwin Headline Symphoria’s ‘De-Lovely’ Valentine’s Day Concert

Two of Central New York’s favorite voices are coming together again for a special ‘De-Lovely’ virtual Valentine’s Day Concert.

Nick Ziobro and Julia Goodwin are headlining Symphoria’s latest event featuring the music of George Gerswhin along with a small orchestra. Both entertainers say that the virtual event is a great opportunity to perform live together even in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Virtual audiences can enjoy some of Gerswhin’s favorite medleys including ‘Someone to Watch Over Me,’ ‘Nature Boy,’ and ‘Unforgettable,’ to name a few.

‘A De-Lovely Valentine’s Day’ will stream online on Saturday February 13th at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit ExperienceSymphoria.org.