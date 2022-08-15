(WSYR-TV) — Education is one of the most important things a person can have. For some, though, it can be hard to get a good one.

That’s why the new Nile Dayne Foundation is helping underprivileged youth in the Syracuse City School District gain access to scholarships, mentoring, financial wellness, and a whole lot more. Founder of the organization Dreamer Glen shares details on what the organization is all about.

Dreamer Glen had a daughter who would have turned 20 last February, but sadly passed away in infancy. Dreamer took this tragedy and decided to do something to help others in memory of her daughter.

The Nile Dayne foundation provides mentoring, tutoring, access to internships, and potentially scholarships for students in need.

Dreamer says the goal is to provide more than just educational resources, but instead, a wholistic approach to bettering the lives of underprivileged youth. She’s looking for volunteers and partners to grow the new organization across the Syracuse area.

The program is slated to begin this December.

For more information, visit TheNileDayneFoundation.org.