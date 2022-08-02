(WSYR-TV) — Your health is critical, and making sure you know what to do when you get sick is equally important — especially for those who face disparities in treatments.

Dr. Sydney Barned is not only a doctor, but a cancer survivor as well. She was in her medical residency when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Dr. Barned was having shortness of breath during her exercises, so she went to her pulmonologist and was eventually diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. Though she had no risk factors, she was able to receive treatment and now has no evidence of the disease.

Every cancer is unique, and finding out if a cancer has mutation that drives it is tested through a biomarker, which are indications of specific types of cancer mutations. The different biomarkers have more targeted treatments that work better than traditional chemotherapy.

Brandi Bryant, a busy mom of four, had a cough that she thought nothing of before finally going to the doctor. She was then diagnosed with stage three lung cancer. After receiving treatment, she recovered rather quickly.

Dr. Barned and Brandi stress the importance of new research and clinical trials to make progress and stop the progression.

To learn more, visit LCFAmerica.org.