“No Excuse For Abuse” White Ribbon Campaign Fights Domestic and Sexual Abuse

Vera House’s White Ribbon Campaign encourages men to take a leadership role in the prevention of gender based violence and promoting gender equity. The campaign also raises unrestricted funds to help families in a crisis.

Walk with Vera House on Friday, March 20th, in their 2020 White Ribbon Campaign Walk. It kicks off at noon in Clinton Square.

If you are facing domestic or sexual violence call Vera House’s 24-hour crisis line at 315-468-3260.

You can find out about their services, and how you can help, at http://verahouse-dot-org.