“No Excuse For Abuse” White Ribbon Campaign Fights Domestic and Sexual Abuse

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Vera House’s White Ribbon Campaign encourages men to take a leadership role in the prevention of gender based violence and promoting gender equity. The campaign also raises unrestricted funds to help families in a crisis.

Walk with Vera House on Friday, March 20th, in their 2020 White Ribbon Campaign Walk. It kicks off at noon in Clinton Square.

If you are facing domestic or sexual violence call Vera House’s 24-hour crisis line at 315-468-3260.

You can find out about their services, and how you can help, at http://verahouse-dot-org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected