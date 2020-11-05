Nominate An ‘Unsung Hero’ In Central New York

During his life, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. challenged all people to help create positive change in the world and all these years later, people are still doing just that.

Syracuse University needs your help identifying some of these ‘unsung heroes’ in our community, so they can recognized at SU’s annual MLK celebration in January.

“We’re looking for those folks quietly making those huge changes in our world” says Hendricks Chapel Director Syeisha Byrd, who is also the main organizer of the MLK event.

The Unsung Hero awards are given out each year to people making a difference in the lives of others but not widely recognized for their efforts.

Nominations may be made in any of the following categories:

Youth/teen from Onondaga, Madison, Oswego, Cayuga or Cortland counties

Adult from Onondaga, Madison, Oswego, Cayuga or Cortland counties

Student at Syracuse University or SUNY-ESF

Faculty or staff from Syracuse University or SUNY-ESF

Brian Konkol, Dean of Hendricks Chapel, says difficulties often prompt people to do good and think of others and that’s definitely happened in Central New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we’ve seen is a revelation of so many good people trying to do really good things” he says. “We do hope to celebrate that especially those who aren’t recognized for what it is that they do each and every day.”

If you know someone who deserves to be nominated, click here to do so. Nominations must be submitted by November 12th.

Planning for the annual MLK celebration at SU is still underway. It likely will look different in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic, but Konkol says it will still “celebrate the life and legacy of the man who brought hope and healing to our world.”