Nominate Your Favorites Now For SAMMY People’s Choice Award

Award season has kicked off and right now is the time to nominate your favorites for the SAMMY People’s Choice, honoring the best in local music. “It’s a great opportunity for the SAMMYS to recognize the musicians and the people who contribute to the music scene in Syracuse,” said Dave Frisina, SAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

Local musicians, bands and artists are encouraged to submit their commercially available recordings that were released between January 1st, 2019 and December 31st, 2019. The deadline to submit work is Monday, January 6th at midnight.

The 2020 People’s Choice submissions opened to the general public on January 1st. Everyone is encouraged to nominate their favorites in several categories: Local Artist or Band, Festival or Music Series, and Local Venue along with a new 4th category: Academic or Musical Organization until January 14th.

The new category is designed to give accolades to organizations like marching bands, where so many young musicians get their start. “A lot of bands in this area, I mean, between the drum lines and the marching bands and the symphonic wind ensembles are just really incredible,” said Frisina. “[It’s a way to] reward some of the kids that are putting in so much time and effort into what they’re doing.”

You can nominate now at SyracuseAreaMusic.com/PeoplesChoice. Daily online voting for the finalists will begin on January 14th.

The 2020 SAMMY Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Thursday, March 5th upstairs at the Dinosaur BBQ on West Willow Street in Syracuse. And the SAMMY Award Show will be Friday, March 6th at The Palace Theatre on James Street in Syracuse.

For more information, or to nominate your favorites visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.