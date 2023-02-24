(WSYR-TV) — Each year, the final week of February is designated as National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. To shed light on the matter, one local non-profit is raising funds and seeking volunteers to make a difference.

It’s called Ophelia’s Place, and they’re set to host a call-a-thon in honor of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. Holly Lowery Davis, chief operating officer at Ophelia’s Place, shared details on the event and its importance in raising awareness.

Volunteers at the call-a-thon are asked to make peer-to-peer calls to seek donations and share information about the non-profit’s free support services in the community.

Calls will be made to volunteers’ closest circle of friends, peers, family and colleagues.

OP’s fundraising goal for the Spring Call-A-Thon is $20,000.

Ophelia’s Place is dedicated to providing support, community and healing resources for every body impacted by eating disorders, diet culture and body oppression. They deliver this by offering free phone support, virtual weekly support groups, connecting individuals and families to life-saving treatment services and much more.

The spring call-a-thon takes place on Thursday, March 2 from 6 to 8 p.m at Café 407 located at 407 Tulip Street in the village of Liverpool.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up by visiting OpheliasPlace.org/callathon.

You can donate directly by visiting OpheliasPlace.org/give or stop by Café at 407, which is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.