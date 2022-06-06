For 28 years now, non-profit organization Sarah’s Guest House has served more than 20,000 patients and their families.

Sarah’s Guest House is the only adult healthcare hospitality house in Central New York. The non-profit serves out-of-town patients and their families as they receive medical care. They also provide lodging, transportation, and home-cooked meals.

“I just think that Sarah’s Guest House is such a blessing for this community,” says President of Sidello Associates and volunteer Mike Sidello. “It’s a labor of love for me. We’re just trying to provide the best care and comfort for people that really need it,” he adds.

Back when Sarah’s Guest House started in 1994, things started up in a very small house in the parking lot where the event is being hosted. From there, they acquired half of Most Holy Rosary’s convent. Now, they have the full space, giving them the ability to serve even more people.

“It’s just like a warm hug around people when they need care and compassion through a really scary health crisis,” says development specialist Renee McCaffrey.

The organization can officially celebrate serving over 20,000 people this Saturday, June 11th, and they will be doing so with a Parking Lot Bash. The event will take place at their location, 100 Roberts Avenue in Syracuse. The celebration will include live music by a new local band called Five East, Gannon’s Ice Cream, Deli Boy Hotdogs, and popcorn from Popcorn Supply Company. Even better, all of these have been donated to the organization.

Admission for adults is $20 in honor of 20K guests and kids enter for free. For more information, visit sarahsguesthouse.org.