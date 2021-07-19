North Area Meals On Wheels Continues To Serve Seniors In Need Despite COVID-19

When COVID-19 first hit, so many organizations, including the North Area Meals on Wheels, were forced to adapt in new ways like never before. Today, more than a year later, the organization prides itself on continuing to service seniors in Central New York.

Executive Director Jennifer Covert says the task at hand wasn’t easy at first, but over time and with the help of community volunteers, North Area Meals on Wheels has been able to continue their meal distribution to those who need it most.

The organization has also seen an increase in how many mouths they’re feeding, Jennifer says. More than 300 volunteers have been serving over 400 meals daily. Those numbers add up too. Jennifer says that the total tally comes to approximately 120,000 meals each year.

The North Area Meals on Wheels is actively in need of donations and drivers to keep up with the increase in clients they serve. As they continue to take steps to reach their goals in identifying seniors, disabled individuals and those who are home-bound, they encourage anyone who can, to help by volunteering or through a charitable donation.

To learn more about how you can help Meals on Wheels continue to work for those in Central New York, visit NAMOW.org.