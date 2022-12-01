(WSYR-TV) — The pandemic made life tough for all of us, but you might not realize how it affected many of our first responders. COVID-19 choked off a major fundraiser for NAVAC, the North Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Now, they’re working to catch up.

NAVAC, as one of the busiest volunteer ambulance agencies in Onondaga County, responded to over 8100 calls in 2021 and is on track to exceed that number in 2022.

Proceeds for this fundraiser go to the NAVAC non-profit organization serving the North Syracuse area, including parts of the towns of Clay, Cicero and Salina.

Tickets for the NAVAC “Emergency Money Stash” fundraiser are $80. Participants must be 18 or older. All ticket applications and payments must be received by Dec. 14. The drawing will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. on Facebook live.

Learn more by visiting navac.org or check them out on Facebook here.