North Syracuse’s Kayla McKeon To Compete Named To 2022 Special Olympics Team

Hard work and dedication are paying off for North Syracuse Athlete Kayla McKeon. On Monday, Senator John Mannion joined local leaders to announce that Kayla earned a spot on the 2022 Special Olympics USA Team.

McKeon, who was happily surprised by the news, was informed alongside her parents, who are both Special Olympics coaches. She’ll be one of 115 athletes and coaches in six sports competing at Disney World in Orlando, FL. Kayla will be competing in the bocce portion of the Special Olympics.

For Kayla, she says the surprise was both emotional and very gratifying.

“It means a lot because it’s one of those incredible moments that you’re going to go and play a sport that you know and love,” she says. “It’s just an incredible feeling and I’m very honored.”

The 2022 Special Olympics team will feature 68,000 athletes across New York state, who like Kayla, take part in the organization’s year-round activities.