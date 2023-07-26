(WSYR-TV) — It’s going to be a very busy weekend with arts week in Syracuse. We’ve told you about the Downtown Arts and Crafts Festival, and the Street Painting Chalk Fest.

Well, just around the corner at Clinton Square, music takes the stage at the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival. Larry Luttinger of CNY Jazz Central is orchestrating that piece of the puzzle with three stages and two nights of music.

It all begins Friday at 5:00pm and continues Saturday at noon. Headliners take the stage at 9:45pm each night with Jeff Kashiwa on Friday, and Jumaane Smith Saturday.

Learn more at NEJazzWineFest.org.