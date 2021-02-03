Now Hiring: Oneida Nation Enterprises Has 150+ Jobs Available

If you’re looking for work – more than 150 jobs are available right now in Central New York!

Oneida Nation Enterprises is hiring for positions at all their properties, which include the Turning Stone Resort Casino, Pointe Place Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book and The Lake House in Sylvan Beach.

“We’re looking for dynamic individuals who are passionate about great customer service to work in our various hotels, in our restaurants, bartenders, servers, front desk, golf grounds” says Kathy Dahlke, Director of Talent Acquisition at Oneida Nation Enterprises.

Casino employees are also needed, including those who work on the gaming floor.

“Everything’s on the table” says Dahlke. “Part-time, full-time, seasonal opportunities and flexible schedules.”

Competitive pay and benefits packages are offered, and on-the-job training is also offered for most positions.

As part of their New Year, New Career campaign, the Oneida Nation Enterprises is hosting a Virtual Career Fair. It will give those looking for work the chance to learn about the many job and career opportunities available.

The career fair is planned for Thursday, February 4th from 12pm to 1pm on Turning Stone’s Facebook page.

Click here to learn more about the job opportunities and apply.

Dahlke adds, “It’s home here. We talk about O-N-E, Oneida Nation Enterprises and affectionately around here we refer to it as ONE: one organization. We support one another, we take care of one another. There’s great career progression opportunities and I’ve seen these wonderful values demonstrated day-in and day-out.”