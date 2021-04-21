Now Hiring: United Auto Supply Has 100 Positions Available

United Auto Supply is a family owned and operated business that has called Central New York home since 1946.

“We are a warehouse distributor of over 100 manufacturers” says James Ranalli III, President of United Auto Supply. “We sell car parts to keep everyone moving.”

Currently, the company employees over 500 people in 3 states – New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. They sell exclusively to independent installers, new car dealers, municipalities, heavy duty fleets and auto parts stores.

“Our employees have helped us grow our entire organization” adds Ranalli III. “Quality people are key to our recipe.”

Currently, United Auto Supply has 100 open positions and hopes you’ll consider joining their team. Openings include forklift operators, order pickers, packing associates & receivers, put away personnel, warehouse supervisor and leader roles.

“We’re looking for motivated individuals” says Ranalli III. “People that are hardworking, responsible and just looking to better themselves and their careers.”

In partnership with Staffworks, United Auto Supply is hosting a job fair on April 27 from 9am to 7pm. It’s at their location at 1200 State Fair Blvd. in Syracuse. Interested candidates can stop by to learn more and be interviewed, and job offers will be made on the spot. For some positions, no experience is necessary.

“It’s been a tough year and maybe this is an opportunity for someone to find something new, something closer to home. We pride ourselves on our cleanliness and we believe it’s a good work environment.” James Ranalli III, President, United Auto Supply

Click here to visit United Auto Supply’s website to learn more about the company, or call Staffworks at 315-455-9675 for details about the job fair.