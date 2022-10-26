(WSYR-TV) — As the leaves fall from the trees, the temperature is sure to follow, and many of us will tend to stay inside more. Because of that, it’s important to find ways to stay healthy.

Registered dietitian Kelly Springer shares some ideas on how to keep your immune system on guard and give you more energy.

First, Kelly suggests starting your day with Lifeway Kefir, “the champagne of dairy” because it provides protein, hydration, and probiotics (which many of us don’t get enough of).

It is also the perfect time of year for some delicious New York State apples. Apples are full of fiber and antioxidants, which help to feed our digestive tract and boost our immune systems.

Exercising, hydrating, and eating enough food throughout the day will keep you healthy as the colder months approach.

For more tips on nutrition, visit Kelly’s website at KellysChoice.org.