NY Beef Council Serving Up Best Burger Results in New York State

For the third year in a row, the New York Beef Council is on a quest to discover the Best Burger in New York State and judging is already underway.

Seven out of the top ten finalists hail from Central New York and Jean O’Toole from the New York Beef Council says that even if you can’t get out to try some of the finalists, there is a way to perfect your burger making at home. Cooking the burger to 160 degrees is key, along with seasoning your patty and including some savory cheese. Condiments can also make all the difference too, she adds.

Voting is underway through April 30 to decide the “Final Four.” The winning burger will be announced on May 1st. For more information and recipe ideas visit nybeef.org

