NY Beef Council’s Zippy Beef Alphabet Soup

The New York Beef Council’s ‘Man With The Pan’ serves up a savory meal to celebrate national bean day and national soup month. The easy weeknight meal will hit the spot after the holidays and leading into the new year.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) beef broth
  • 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) Great Northern beans, undrained
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 cup uncooked alphabet pasta 
  • 2 cups small broccoli florets
  • Salt and pepper
  • Grated or shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

Parmesan Toasts: 

  • 3 slices whole wheat bread
  • Olive oil for brushing
  • 2 tablespoons grated or shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
  2. Add water, broth, beans, tomatoes and pasta; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in broccoli; return to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 3 to 5 minutes or until broccoli is crisp-tender and pasta is tender. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
  3. Meanwhile, prepare Parmesan Toasts. Cut out shapes from bread slices with cookie cutters. Place on baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Brush cutouts lightly with oil and sprinkle evenly with cheese. Bake in 350°F oven 6 to 8 minutes or until lightly toasted.
  4. Serve soup with toasts; sprinkle with additional cheese, if desired.

