For the first time in several years, the New York Blues Festival will return in its full form. The celebration will take place on the New York State Fairgrounds, and this year marks its 30th anniversary.

“Thirty years shows what an important event it’s been,” said Eric McElveen, Director of the Blues Festival.

Last year, Blues Fest was held, but the area was just coming out of COVID-19 restrictions at the time. This year, it will feature both larger artists, as well as some from the Central New York area. The festival also features a Central New York Blues History tent.

McElveen says Blues Fest was not a “top-down” process, but instead, the Blues community came together to celebrate.

Blues Fest 2022 takes place on the New York State Fairgrounds, on June 16-18. For more info, visit nysbluesfest.com.