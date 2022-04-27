New York’s farm families keep the state going. But they can use all the help they can get. New York Farm Net is ready to offer a helping hand. FarmNet is a confidential consulting service, available free to any farm located in the state. They offer a network of consultants who work one-on-one with farmers to find answers to any personal or financial issue they face. Those consultants will speak by phone or come out to visit the farm.

FarmNet is a neutral third party with no political or financial agenda. Services are free and confidential. They work with farms large and small, and offer help for any farm business… dairy, crops, livestock, maple, fruit, vegetables, honey, nurseries and more.

To learn more, visit them at NYFarmNet.org, or call 800-547-3276.