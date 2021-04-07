NY Sea Grant Teaching Kids About The Environment

The New York Sea Grant knows that it’s important to teach kids about the environment and to help they’re giving away money to fund programs that do just that.

They are partnering the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to help engage youth and build the next generation of environmental stewards. Now in their sixth year, Recreation and Tourism Specialist Dave White tells us they want kids to be involved in the entire project from conception to conclusion. Grants of up to $25,000 per project are available for watershed/Great Lakes projects with youth.

The program is open to public/private K-12 schools, colleges, universities working with youth under the age of 21, FFA, non-profit, government agencies, municipalities, regional planning, environmental commissions.

Applications are due by April 30, 2021. For more information you can visit, NYSeaGrant.org/GLSmallgrants