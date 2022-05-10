The historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Association is gearing up for an all new walking tour season starting May 15th. President Rick Naylor says there’s a lot of hidden history to hear about on the tour too.

The cemetery that was established in 1859, is known to hold some of Syracuse’s most notable community members. The park itself is very picturesque too. Oakwood Cemetery was established in 1859 as the first park in Syracuse and spans more than 160 acres. Rick adds that it also holds an abundance of natural resources and is rich in cultural and historic heritage that is significant to the Syracuse and Central New York community.

Walking tours are scheduled for Sundays May 15th, June 12th, August 21st and September 18th. The tours are free and donations are kindly accepted. Tours happen rain or shine starting at 2 p.m. at the cemetery, located at Comstock Avenue in Syracuse. Participants are asked to use the main gate entrance and follow the sings to the parking and tour location.

To learn more about the cemetery, visit HOCPA.org. You can also find them on Instagram and on Facebook too.