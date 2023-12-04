(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College and its students are a vital part of the Central New York Community, and the college is hoping you will be able to help its students between now and the end of this year.

Dr. Warren Hilton, OCC president, and Saray Quevedo, OCC student, are spreading the word about the OCC Foundation and their appeal.

They tell us that 85% of OCC graduates live and work within 25 miles of campus, so when you support OCC students you are supporting the community we all live in. For every dollar of support from state and local governments, taxpayers see a return of almost $4 dollars ($3.90 to be exact) on their investments.

If you’re interested in making a donation, head to SunyOCC.edu/Give. You can also find them on Facebook.