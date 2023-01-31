(WSYR-TV) — Art can be found anywhere. From sidewalks to buildings and even the people who live there. Many photographers go out into the community to capture these moments of beauty.

The Stand is a local newspaper that covers Syracuse’s South Side community. Each year, they host a South Side Community Photo Walk showcasing many pictures of the South Side community including neighborhood pictures, local businesses, and community faces.

Ashley Kang, a former member of The Stand, delves into how the project came about. Reggie Seigler is a current board member of The Stand and talks about what it represents today. Mike Greenlar joins in with his advice on what to look for at the walk from years of experience helping out with the photo shoot and as a Post-Standard and Syracuse.com photographer.

The exhibit will take place February 23, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ferrante Hall at Onondaga Community College. Special artist receptions for the exhibit will take place Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about The Stand, visit their website. More information about the South Side Community Photo Walk can be found on their Facebook page.