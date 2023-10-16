(WSYR-TV) — The fall season is ripe for picking fun things for family and friends to do this October. It’s apple-picking time!

Registered dietician Kelly Springer is back with us this morning on Bridge Street to talk about some ways you can spice up those delicious apples in the spirit of Halloween.

There are over 150 destinations in Apple Country, and over 125 craft cider destinations. The New York Apple Association is an organization in Central New York that works with over 500 family-owned apple orchards to get the word out about New York apples. New York grows, on average, 2.25 billion apples a year.

Learn more at ApplesFromNY.com to find an apple orchard near you and check out the over 300 recipes! You can also find Kelly Springer online at KellysChoice.org.