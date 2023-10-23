(WSYR-TV) — The goal of ARISE of Syracuse is providing access and independence for all.

They coordinate a service that offers a watchful eye over seniors living in skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities. And it’s free.

Rebecca Alder, the Regional Ombudsman Program Manager, joined Bridge Street Monday to tell us how “ARISE’s Ombudsman program advocates for residents with a goal to see that everyone gets proper care. Ombudsman also encourage and support residents and their families to advocate for themselves.”

You can find out more about ARISE services for the aging at ARISEInc.org.