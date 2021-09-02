Old Time Strongman “Mighty Mike Show”At The NY State Fair

‘Mighty Mike’ is known as a bender of horseshoes, juggler of bowling balls and sledgehammers, and an all-around charmer and this year he’s taking his talents to the New York State Fair.

Mighty Mike began training his feats of strength under Grandmaster Strongman Dennis Rogers and his strong-arm shows have taken him to more than 20 countries and countless state fairs, he says. Not only does he perform incredible feats but he does so sporting a 1920s style swimsuit.

The Mighty Mike Show entertains audiences daily outside the New York Lottery Center at the Toyota Coliseum at noon, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about Mike, visit him online at MightyMikeShow.com. You can also find him on Facebook and Instagram too.