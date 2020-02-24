Olympic Nutritionist Breaks Down A Healthy Meal Plan

From working with NFL players to Navy Seals, Senior Sports Dietitian from the U.S. Olympic Training Center, Rob Skinner, breaks down what it takes for athletes to maintain a healthy diet.

Skinner is helping train athletes for the 2020 Olympic games by developing meal plans. Skinner spoke about these meal plans, which have been used for Olympic champions like Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Snyder, are all about the quantity of food. “Because they practice twice a day…we have to fuel them appropriately for what their goal is,” he said.

For those who are not training like Olympic athletes, Skinner said fruits, vegetables, fats, fiber and a lean protein source are a great way to maintain healthy nutrition. “Adjust your intake as quality, quantity and timing. If you’re not going to swim like Micheal Phelps, you don’t eat 10,000 calories a day.”

Skinner said balance, variety and moderation is key. “When you have a sweet..its not a bad food. Treat yourself,” he added.

Skinner is speaking on sports performance and nutrition at the Grant Auditorium at Syracuse University on February 25th. The event is free starting at 6 p.m. as part of the Ann Selkowitz Litt Speaker Series.