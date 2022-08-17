(WSYR-TV) — You may think of climbing buildings when you think of the charity organization On My Team16, but this year, they’re adding something new to the docket.

On My Team16’s first annual Pedals for POPs Charity Bike Ride is coming up on Sept. 10 happening at the Erie Canal in Fayetteville. They are currently looking for riders to participate.

On My Team16’s mission is to comfort and support pediatric oncology patients (POPs), families, and caregivers by raising money through athletics. With September being Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, they’re inviting people to participate and pedal for the cause.

After Syracuse local Jack Sheridan was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014, the Sheridan family decided to take action in the community.

‘We really wanted to do something to give back to the kids who were going through something very similar to him,” says Jordan Zapisek, Jack’s sister.

Fortunately, Jack Sheridan was able to beat cancer and is currently doing much better.

The ride will begin at 11 a.m. in Fayetteville and is slated to finish up around 2 p.m. The distance will be 16 miles in total, though it is not a race, so there’s no need to get too competitive. Participants who need to rent a bike can do so through Resource Cycling in Fayetteville, they will just need to contact On My Team16 to make arrangements prior. The cost to participate is $45.

For more information and to sign up for the ride, visit OnMyTeam16.com.