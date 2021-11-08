On My Team16 Hosts ‘The Climb’ To Help Topple Cancer

The local non-profit On My Team16 (OMT16) is taking on the challenge to bring down cancer once again by gathering Central New Yorkers together to support children fighting the disease.

After a virtual climb in 2020, organizers will return to an in-person event at the State Tower Building, the tallest building in Syracuse, on Saturday, November 20.

The event is OMT16’s biggest fundraiser, raising money to help families and kids living with pediatric cancer. Founder Jordan Zapisek says.

The Climb is also a way to honor those who lost their lives to cancer. It’s a 338 step climb up 20 flights of stairs. This year, there’s a new element, the Carry A Kid program.

20 VIP climbers can register to be paired with an OMT16 child who is battling cancer, who has battled and beat cancer, or who has sadly lost their battle.

All the money the VIP climbers raise will go directly to the child they’re climbing for.

These 20 climbers will wear a backpack with a key chain of the child’s name they’re paired with, symbolically carrying them up the stairs. If the child is still fighting cancer, they’ll put some special, meaningful items of theirs in the backpack.

The Climb is the organization’s largest fundraising event and Founder Jordan Zapisek hopes it will help get them back on track to support OMT16’s annual efforts to help local families.

OMT16’s “The Climb” is happening on November 20th starting at 11am. Proof of Vaccination is required to participate. To learn more, visit OnMyTeam16.com.