(WSYR-TV) — Jack Sheridan was a young baseball pitcher in Syracuse when he found his sophomore year of high school that his life would be a little different than planned. The teen boy was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2014. After three and a half year of treatment and support from family and friends, Jack finally beat cancer.

Jack’s older sister, Jordan Zapisek, created On My Team16 to help a child feel less lonely when they are fighting against cancer. On My Team16’s mission is for every child to know they are a part of something bigger – part of a team focused on fighting and winning their battle together.

On My Team16 supports pediatric oncology patients, families, and caregivers by raising money through athletic-themed events.

On Sept. 16, On My Team16 will host a “Pedals for POPS” event featuring a 16-mile bike ride to raise awareness and support for pediatric oncology patients, families, and caregivers. The ride will start at 11 a.m. and is open to everyone and anyone. It begins at the Canal Landing Park in Fayetteville and will end in the same location.

For more information or to sign up, check out onmyteam16.com.