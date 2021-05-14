On National Mimosa Day Serve Up Bubbly From A Can

Serve up some bubbly from a can in honor of ‘National Mimosa Day’ on Sunday, May 16th.

Ohza, the champagne cocktail company was founded by Ryan Ayotte in 2019.It’s a mess-free way to sip smart on Sundays, at brunch or even out on the boat.

Using 100-percent real orange juice and premium bubbly, Ohza packs the same great mimosa taste you know and love, but better. Ohza comes in various flavors including mango, cranberry and a Bellini too.

Find Ozha in Wegmans across Central New York or shop online at OhzaMimosas.com.

