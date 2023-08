(WSYR-TV) — Much in the vein of the early 2000s Reality TV classic, The Joe Schmo Show, FreeVee’s “Jury Duty” takes one ordinary man and plants him in the middle of a fake trial.

Everyone is an actor; the Judge, the defendant, the lawyers, his fellow jurors, and even movie star James Marsden. The only one who is not in on the joke is the subject of the series Ronald Gladden.

But does it deliver on this high stakes prank? Our movie guy, Brian Miller, gives us his verdict.