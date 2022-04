(WSYR-TV) — The sequel to “Sonic the Hedgehog” broke the sound barrier over the weekend, topping $70 Million in domestic ticket sales on its opening weekend.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” buried the old record for a video game adaptation. That standard was set just a couple years ago, by the original “Sonic.”

“Bridge Street” movie reviewer Brian Miller says the original was surprisingly funny and well-made. Here’s his review of the sequel.