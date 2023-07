(WSYR-TV) — Order up! Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Bear” was recently released, and our movie guy Brian Miller is back to tell us all about the new season.

The series follows Carmen, aka “Carmy” (Jeremy Allen White), as he and his scruffy kitchen crew come together to transform a sandwich shop into a fine-dining center.

You can stream season 2 of “The Bear” now on Hulu.