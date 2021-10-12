On Stage: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Comes To The Landmark

Broadway in Syracuse presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – the first show to play the Landmark Theatre since before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The national tour of the musical is on stage from Tuesday, October 12 to Saturday, October 16.

Dance Captain Gina Daugherty says it’s been a whirlwind coming back from a global pandemic but the crew is excited to get back in the theatre.

“We get to create magic every night again which has been missing in our lives for so long so it feels surreal to tell this spectacular story on stage again,” Daugherty says. “I think everybody will enjoy watching a classical story that we all know and love.”

The show features familiar songs like Pure Imagination and I’ve Got A Golden Ticket plus some created just for this show.

The Landmark Theatre is currently requiring patrons ages 12 and older to provide evidence of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or present evidence of a negative result from a COVID-19 test within the past few days. Everyone is also required to wear masks at all times while in the theatre.

Scheduled show times are:

October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

October 15 at 7:30 p.m.

October 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com