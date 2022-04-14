(WSYR-TV) — The newly founded Thanasis Theatre Company presents their first play starting this weekend. It is a world premiere production and joining Bridge Street Thursday to talk about it was Founder & Co-Artistic Director J.R. Westfall, and two of the stars of the show, Binaifer Dabu and Bianca Hallett.

The award winning Thanasis Theatre Company was launched in March of 2021 during the pandemic. And they are promoting the world premiere of Khalil Gibran’s “Jesus, Son of Man”, which was adapted for the stage by Westfall.

Starring in the production are SALT award winner Dabu as Mary, the Mother of Jesus; and co-artistic director of Thanasis, Bianca Hallett.

Though the show is rooted in the Judeo-Christian tradition, but the company says the production meant for all faiths. Its core pathos is about the humanity of Christ; not his divinity.

You have six chances to see “Jesus, Son of Man.” Shows are Friday through Sunday, this weekend and next. They are being presented in the theatre at the Everson Museum of Art. Tickets range from $15 to $25.

Visit thanasistheatre.com to learn more about the production and get tickets.