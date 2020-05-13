On the 75th Anniversary of V-E Day Historians Remember Central New York’s Vital Role

The final victory over Nazi Germany in May of 1945 had taken six years. The liberation of Europe from Nazi domination was cause for tremendous celebration.

Central New York businesses were major wartime producers of all kinds of weapons of war. In addition to the staggering industrial output, the Syracuse Army Air Base, opened in early 1942, was the home to one of the country’s main training and staging facilities for pilots of B-17 Flying Fortresses and, later B-24 Liberators, before they were sent to England where the bombing campaign against the Axis was based.

