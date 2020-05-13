Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

On the 75th Anniversary of V-E Day Historians Remember Central New York’s Vital Role

The final victory over Nazi Germany in May of 1945 had taken six years. The liberation of Europe from Nazi domination was cause for tremendous celebration.

Central New York businesses were major wartime producers of all kinds of weapons of war. In addition to the staggering industrial output, the Syracuse Army Air Base, opened in early 1942, was the home to one of the country’s main training and staging facilities for pilots of B-17 Flying Fortresses and, later B-24 Liberators, before they were sent to England where the bombing campaign against the Axis was based.

The Onondaga Historical Association’s museums are closed due to COVID-19 but you can learn more about local history on their website http://CNYHistory.org.

