On the ice: Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic returns

The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic returns in 2022, bringing competitive hockey to a frozen lake in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood.

“We’ve got 16 teams lined up to play this year, bigger than last time” says Greg Loh, who works with the event’s planning committee. “This year we’re up to six rinks. We increased the number of teams, number of players and it is a fantastic community event.”

The event will be held at Upper Onondaga Park in Syracuse on Saturday, January 29. It begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 4:30 p.m. and spectators are welcome.

For much of the day, there will also be a place on the ice for people to get out and have some fun skating.

Loh says that while the Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic is a great family friendly event, it also helps raise money for a good cause. The first event in 2020 raised $2,000 for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

This year’s event will benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Luke’s Army Pediatric Cancer Research Fund.

“Luke was a little boy who died of pediatric cancer” Loh says. “There’s a group together that’s called Luke’s Army that raises money for advances in pediatric cancer. That fund has raised more than $600,000. We are going to try and do our part.”

