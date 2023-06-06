(WSYR-TV) — Former “America’s Got Talent” winner Terry Fator is ‘On The Road Again’ with his latest tour. It stops by Turning Stone Resort and Casino June 18th.

Before he makes his way to Central New York, Terry and his turtle Winston, stopped by Bridge Street to talk about the show and his unlikely road to success.

Terry, who has working on ventriloquism since he was a child, does over 200 celebrity impressions, including Elton John, Willie Nelson, Frank Sinatra, Paul McCartney. His popular puppets include Winston the Impersonating Turtle; country superstar Walter T. Airdale; Vikki the Cougar; Terry’s annoying neighbor Duggie Scott Walker.

Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster or under the entertainment and events tab at TurningStone.com.