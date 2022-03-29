A few years ago, Wendy LaDue was determined to clean up her own life and set out on a mission to minimize household toxins around her. She says she’s always affected by so many toxins that exist in our everyday lives.

“I’ve always wondered, is it affecting you, even though you don’t react the same way I do and what I found out was pretty crazy,” she says.

Wendy’s findings evolved into a book that she wrote as a guide to help anyone looking to find ways to minimize toxins around them. And while we can’t change everything all at once, Wendy says there are small changes we all can make to keep our homes safe. From using safe paints, to soy candles and even finding rugs that are safe are great places to start.

“If you go out and about everyday you’re going to come in contact with toxins but I never dreamed in a million years that toxins exist everywhere and as much as they do,” she says. “And that’s why it’s important to try to keep your home your safe zone. It’s the first step that anyone can take to being more conscious of the toxins that exist around them.”

Wendy’s book “Clean Up Your Life” is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. You can also pick up a copy locally at Koinonia Organic Juice Bar located at 6800 E Genesee Street in Fayetteville.