One Mom’s Mission To Support All Abilities on World Autism Awareness Day

One mom’s mission to raise awareness and acceptance for all abilities propelled her to create a support group for the Central New York Community.

Christina Van Ditto Warter started S.A.M.E., also known as Soul And Mind Evolution, when her daughter Gia was diagnosed with autism. Today, the program helps those with autism and their family members find acceptance and inclusion.

Christina says that World Autism Day is important because it helps raise awareness and support for people of all abilities. S.A.M.E. offers a variety of services virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Christina says she is always available to answer any questions community members may have. To learn more visit, SoulAndMindEvolution.com.