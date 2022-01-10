One More Week: Lights on the Lake Extended Through Friday

The holidays have passed, but the magic continues to sparkle for one more week at Lights on the Lake. The drive-thru holiday lighting display has been extended at Onondaga Lake Park through this Friday, January 14th. Galaxy Media’s Carrie Wojtaszek says the two-mile display remains open weeknights from 5:00-10:00 pm, at a discounted price of $5 per vehicle. And proceeds from each night will go to a different local charity.

Monday 1/10: Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter

Tuesday 1/11: The Reading League

Wednesday 1/12: Feed Our Vets

Thursday 1/13: Chadwick Residence

Friday 1/14: Wilderness Search & Rescue

Note: Advance sales and complimentary tickets will not be accepted. Tickets must be purchased in advance, exclusively at LightsOnTheLake.com. And to enhance the experience, tune in seasonal tunes each evening on Galaxy’s Sunny 102.