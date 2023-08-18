(WSYR-TV) — Now may be the perfect chance to get a fresh trim in time for the start of the school year, and one barbershop in Oneida is here to help.

The Oneida Barbershop is offering free haircuts next Thursday via donations for kids in need of a cut before they head back to the grind of the school year. Owner of Oneida Barbershop Rick Rossi is the man behind the mission.

Last year, a couple of Rick’s clients wanted to donate money to go towards free haircuts for kids under 18 heading back to school. The result was a big success. The shop ended up giving a total of 79 haircuts to kids last year. Now, the plan is to expand the offer even further.

The free haircuts at Oneida Barbershop start Thursday, Aug. 24. They are first-come-first-serve until donations run out. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 26.

The shop is located at located at 115 East Railroad Street in Oneida. Learn more by visiting their Facebook page.