Oneida Nation Enterprises Celebrates Employees & Gives Back To CNY

The holiday season is always a fun time at the Turning Stone Resort Casino and all the other facilities of the Oneida Nation Enterprises. Despite COVID-19, they are still celebrating the hard work and dedication of their employees while encouraging them to give back to their communities.

Each year, the Nation holds their annual Service Awards, which honors employees who have been on the job 10, 20, 25 and 30 years. In 2020, more than 250 employees are celebrating one of those milestones and each will be able to select a special gift.

One of those employees is the Superintendent of Atunyote Golf Course, Mason Swancott, who is celebrating ten years. He says, “It’s nice to work for a company who is committed to doing so much to take care of their employees. And that culture, and the example they set about the importance of taking care of others, inspires so many of us to continue to follow their lead, especially at this time of year.”

Every December, Oneida Nation Enterprises staff donates Christmas gifts to families in the community. In 2019, through iCan Adopt-a-Family, employees from 27 departments donated truckloads of gifts for 33 different families, which included more than 115 kids. Most of the gifts are essentials like coats, boots and gloves.

Employees also contribute to a food drive each year. Last year, Oneida Nation Enterprises donated nearly 400 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Central New York.

“We know the holidays are going to be particularly challenging this year, and the Oneida Nation remains committed to supporting employees and their families” says Dana Sovocool, Vice President of Human Resources.

Click here to learn more about the Oneida Nation Enterprises and to see current job opportunities.